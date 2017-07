One road remains closed because of heavy rain across the Coachella Valley.

Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs reopened to traffic shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Araby Drive remains closed at the Whitewater Wash as crews continue to work on cleaning up and repairing storm damage.

There are no longer any rain related closures in Desert Hot Springs, Palm Desert, Coachella, Rancho Mirage, Indian Wells or La Quinta.