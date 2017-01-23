Coachella Valley Residents Feel Impact of Storm

A familiar sound this January, the pitter patter of rain.

The storm series has left some valley roads closed for days and more closing Sunday after another round of rain.

The trouble continued on the freeways.

" Piles of water along the edge of the road," explained David McFarland of Indian Wells "Occasionally, when you drive down the freeway, someone would hit a puddle on the other side of the center divider that would splash all the way onto the other side of the road."

Valley residents checked off their to-do-lists around the heavy downpour.

"Not so much, I was really cold and I stayed at home all day," said Saeko Kitajima. "Its raining and I don't like driving in the rain."

"I think i'm gonna stay inside with a good cup of coffee," said Jim Carpenter, a part-time Palm Springs resident.

For some this rain is a welcome visitor.

"I have a nice rain jacket, " said John Hejna of Palm Desert. "I actually really like the rain."

"California is in a rain drought, all this rain maybe in a month in two, the desert's flowers are going to start to pop," said Bob Keys, a winter resident.

"It makes for a great cocktail party at night or a hot tub party," said Barb Winchell, a part-time Palm Springs resident.