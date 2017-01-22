Power Restored after Coachella Transformer Explosion

UPDATE:

Imperial Irrigation District says power is back on for more than 6,000 customers after a transformer fire in Coachella.

Meanwhile, 700 people in Sky Valley have power again.

57 people in Indio Hills remain without power, but is expected to be restored within an hour.

-----------------------

CalFire says they were called for a transformer explosion at a substation in Coachella.

They responded around 3pm to the area of Vine Avenue and 9th Street.

Imperial Irrigation District confirms that 6,073 people are without power right now in that same area, but are not confirming the cause of the outage.

Crews are working to restore power, but there is no estimate for when the lights will be turned back on in Coachella.

According to Cal Fire, they have been waiting for conditions to be safe for their crews to enter the substation.