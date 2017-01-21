Hundreds of Local Demonstrators Join Protests Across the Nation - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Hundreds of Local Demonstrators Join Protests Across the Nation


By Tyler Harrison, Producer

Coachella Valley Region -

Beginning at Civic Center Park, up and down the Westfield mall, across El Paseo and through downtown Palm Springs, hundreds marched today against President Donald Trump and in solidarity with women's rights.

"That we are the people," began Rick Deutsch. "You forgot one thing, " Melissa Battersby interjected. "We have a right to our bodies; women's rights are human rights."

Some people disagreed with the protesters.

"I support anyone who is our president of the United States duly elected, " said Michael Jacobs, a store owner at Westfield Palm Desert.

One wished the election would have had a different outcome.

"I was a good friend of Hillary Clinton, said LaRae Orullian, a Palm Springs resident. "I was the national president of Girl Scouts when she was the first lady. I got to know her well and I'm broken-hearted that she didn't get elected. But she's the most qualified person, woman, and I think person for the job."

At 83-years-old, Orullian used a walker in the march.

"It is togetherness," said Orullian. "Be patient and we need to work together."

A divided nation a day after inauguration.

    The Commander in Chief is changing military policy, and he announced it Wednesday morning on Twitter.

    President Trump is putting a ban on transgender individuals entering the military, and reversing a policy initially approved by the Pentagon under former President Barack Obama.

    Indio Police are investigating a shooting that left two women shot late Monday evening. It happened just before midnight on the 45850 block of Indian River Road in Indio. Sgt. Dan Marshall says one of the women was shot in the arm, the other in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be ok.

    Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 40000 block of Washington Street, in Bermuda Dunes on Monday, July 24th, around 4:13 PM in reference to an armed robbery. 

