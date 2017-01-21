A Day At: The CareerBuilder Challenge - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

A Day At: The CareerBuilder Challenge

By Andrew Johnston, Creative Services Director
What could be better than blue skies, green grass, and a day of golf at the CareerBuilder Challenge?

In order to appreciate this year's tournament you need to understand where it has been.

Established in 1960, the CareerBuilder evolved from what used to be the Thunderbird Invitational; a who's-who of golf events played over five days on four courses throughout the Coachella Valley. The "Palm Springs Golf Classic" as it was first known was a melting pot of professionals, celebrities, and amateurs playing together and entertaining the crowds. Stars like Bob Hope, Frank Sinatra, and Gerald Ford were all early ambassadors of the event. In 1965, Hope became the classic's "Chairman of the Board."

Fact: The first ever tournament (1960) was won by Arnold Palmer with a score of 22 under par. A record which stood for the next twenty years.

For nearly 40 years the tournament was one of the hottest events on the PGA Tour, featuring top celebrities and countless former Presidents.

Today, the CareerBuilder Challenge looks and feels a bit different than the tournaments of the early 2000's. It still features the world top golfers as they compete for one of the larger purses on the tour ($5.8mil.) but, a bit of the "star factor" that once graced the tournament is gone. Another big change is in the format. The tournament is now held over four days (not five) and is played on three courses, (formally four) PGA West and La Quinta Country Club.

This year, the CareerBuilder is taking a new approach to bringing back some of the excitement of years past. Free concerts, food trucks, drink specials, and art shows aim to draw in a diverse fan base...and it seems to be working. Despite the inclement weather, large crowds were round roaming the massive course and golf icon Phil Mickelson has taken over as the event's ambassador.

Fact: Since 1960, Desert Classic Charities has donated over $50 million dollars to local charities

The CareerBuilder has always been a non-profit supporter of the Coachella Valley and has given back millions of dollars to local charities. You can find a list of those it has supported here.

For more information and tickets: www.careerbuilderchallenge.com

