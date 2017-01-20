Road Closures: Winter Storm Impacts The Valley

Indio Police are investigating a shooting that left two women shot late Monday evening. It happened just before midnight on the 45850 block of Indian River Road in Indio. Sgt. Dan Marshall says one of the women was shot in the arm, the other in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be ok.
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 40000 block of Washington Street, in Bermuda Dunes on Monday, July 24th, around 4:13 PM in reference to an armed robbery.
La Quinta Police Department officers responded to a traffic collision on Avenue 52 and Washington Street in La Quinta around 2:30 AM.
