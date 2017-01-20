Road Closures: Winter Storm Impacts The Valley

A series of winter storms will wreak havoc on the southland this weekend bringing a combination of rain, wind, and snow.

In the Coachella Valley, many local roads have experienced flooding and closure as the storm moved through late Friday evening. As of 3:45 pm Saturday, Indian Canyon, Gene Autry, Vista Chino, Araby, Golf Club Drive, Cathedral Canyon, and Avenue 50 were all closed at the wash.

Future closures are to be expected, especially in flood prone and low lying areas.

Watch KMIR News throughout the weekend for continuing updates on this powerful storm system.