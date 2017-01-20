Rock Slide Prompts Closure on SR 243 Near Banning

Update: SR 243 has reopened.

Rocks tumbled down a rain-soaked hillside and onto state Route 243 south of Banning Friday, prompting the closure of both sides of the highway.

The rock slide was reported about 1:30 p.m. on the 243, roughly two miles south of the city, at Twin Pines Road, according to Caltrans District 8.

No motorists were injured.

An agency spokeswoman told City News Service that the highway, which runs between Banning and Idyllwild, will remain shut down for an unknown duration while crews remove the slide debris and confirm that the corridor is safe for continued use.

