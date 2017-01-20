Plane Carrying the Obamas Diverted Due to Weather

Update: The plane carrying the Obamas is being been diverted to another airport -- which one is unclear -- due to weather conditions keeping the plane from landing at Palm Springs International Airport. The plane circled the skies above Palm Springs International Airport for about an hour, as weather conditions, including fog, prevented the plane from landing.

Barack and Michelle Obama family departed Washington, D.C. for Palm Springs today for a vacation in his first trip after becoming a private citizen once again.

The Obamas attended today's inauguration of President Donald Trump, then departed from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland at about 10:45 a.m. Pacific time on the same plane that he used as president, although it's not called Air Force One until President Trump rides in it.

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said Obama ``vowed to take his family to a destination that is warmer than Washington, D.C.'' on Friday. Technically, that will happen -- a high of 59 degrees is expected in Palm Springs today, while Washington, D.C. will see a high of 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The first of a trio of thunderstorms arrived in the area Wednesday night, with a second storm expected today, according to the NWS. The heaviest rains were expected to fall this afternoon, with scattered showers forecast through Saturday. A third storm will move in Sunday, with its heaviest rains coming Sunday evening.

How much golf the outgoing president will get in amid all that rain is uncertain. On earlier visits to the Coachella Valley, Obama played golf with friends at courses in Palm Springs, La Quinta and Rancho Mirage, but the rain expected to blanket the Coachella Valley may take one of his favorite activities off the agenda.

The Obamas will stay in Rancho Mirage at the home of outgoing U.S. ambassador to Spain James Costos and his husband, interior designer Michael Smith, who's been the White House decorator since 2008, the celebrity news site TMZ reported. The house is inside the Thunderbird Heights gated community.

Obama has stayed at the home four times during his presidency.

Anyone coming in or out of the property will face restrictions, according to TMZ, with security planning to keep the number of visitors to a minimum and to check IDs.

The visit is likely to give new life to rumors circulating for years that the Obamas plan to buy a home at Thunderbird Heights.

``The President and the First Lady and their family are looking forward to getting out to Palm Springs and beginning to relax a little bit, but I don't have any updates on their plans beyond that,'' Earnest said.

Officials at Sunnylands, the ``Camp David of the West,'' said they have not received any word from the White House regarding a potential visit to the estate, which has hosted eight presidents in the past, including Obama. He was last at Sunnylands in February for the ASEAN summit, when he met with leaders from Southeast Asia.

Anne Rowe, Sunnylands director of collections and exhibitions, said that ``as a resident of the Coachella Valley, it's an honor that, with all the choices in the world, literally, the first place he decides to visit is right here in the Coachella Valley.''

Local tourism officials weren't too shocked that the Obamas decided to make Palm Springs their first stop, particularly with all the family's previous visits.

``It's obvious that the Obama are just as much in love with Palm Springs as the rest of us ... who wouldn't love sunshine and blue skies in the winter?'' said Mary Jo Ginther, director of the Palm Springs Bureau of Tourism. ``The Obama family's visits to Palm Springs have generated a lot of great press, and we look forward to having them visit many more times in the future.''

Airport officials said travelers flying in and out of Palm Springs International Airport today shouldn't expect to be held up when Obama arrives.

The airport's executive director, Tom Nolan, said he could not speak to changes the airport might make to security or operations, but he said travelers should not worry about any delays to flights or restricted access to parking lots or terminals.

Nolan said security at the airport would be just as tight whether the traveler was ``an acting president or a non-acting president.''

Nolan said the city and the airport are ``flattered'' by the attention, especially being the first place Obama visits in the post-presidential chapter of his life.