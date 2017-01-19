RMHS Star Charles Neal Is KMIR's Athlete Of The Week

In 3 years of varsity action, the Rancho Mirage Rattlers Boys Basketball team, has already won 67 games and lost only 14.

In fact, last year, they began the season 30-0, one of only a handful of teams in the entire nation to do that. And this year, they're off to yet another hot start. Thanks their senior leadership.

And senior Charles Neal is being honored for his contributions on the court and beyond as our My Thai "Athlete of the Week".

And sure, averaging 40 points a game and high-light reel dunks, that will get you noticed, but Neal's coach, Rob Hanmer, says what he appreciates most about Neal is his vision. His ability to see the court, exploit the opposition's defense or catch his teammates in perfect scoring position.

We caught up with Neal before tonight's road game against the Coachella Valley Mighty Arabs.

"My first memory of the game was playing on the little hoops," Neal remembers. "All my family played basketball, so they'd mess with me on the little hoops."

And while last year, the Rattlers enjoyed a historic season, especially for such a young school, this team created bonds Neal says will stay with him. "It's very emotional coming into my last few games here," Neal says as an out-going senior. "But I love these guys... I couldn't wish for anything better than this program."

And as far as his favorite non-basketball thing to do? Neal had a quick response. "To go to Get Air. The trampoline place. I love jumping around on the trampoline, feeling like a little kid."

The Rattlers beat the Mighty Arabs 79-36 with Neal pacing the team with 20 points. They're now 18-3.

And you can vote for our next athlete of the week. Here are the current nominees. It's all ladies.

And if you know of a deserving athlete, please email us at jbuehler@kmir.com.



