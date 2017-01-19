First Storm Floods Valley Roads

The first in a series of storms to hit the desert is already flooding roads in the valley.

Roads are flooded, but not closed yet.

We're in the calm between storms; the breathe between the next system.

In Palm Springs, Indian Canyon Drive transforms into a water way.

In Desert Hot Springs, a river runs through it.

In Cathedral City, cars are making a splash.

"What do you think about these roads, are they going to make it until Tuesday? I don't know, but we'll try, we'll try, I'll be out there, doing my thing," said Desert Hot Springs resident, Tamara Stonum.

Stonum drives for Uber, so will be spending quite a few days on the wet roads with other drivers.

"You get flooded, cars don't want to go. And then thing like your bumper fall off. I went through the wash, and my bumper went completely off," said Elizabeth Harvey of Desert Hot Springs.

You'll be seeing more flooded signs in streets, and firefighters have a warning for you.

"Just a few inches of water moving fast enough can be enough to carry you and your automobile away. Do not try to cross flooded areas, we'd remind everyone to turn around, and not drown," said a Cal Fire battalion chief, Mike Smith.

Even with more dangerous driving conditions, people are grateful to have rain easing the state's drought.

"We need it tremendously, I am so glad to see it. I hate to drive in it, but I'm glad that California can end this drought," said Banning resident, Christopher Walton.

Snow is creeping lower down our mountains, and expect more of it.

"This morning has been crazy out here, it's been wet, it's been kind of river-ish, but it's been beautiful, I mean, look at these mountains, you don't get anything like this, except in the desert," said Stonum.

