One Injured in Palm Springs Car Crash

A driver who may have had a medical emergency crashed a vehicle in Palm Springs Thursday and was seriously injured.

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m., according to Palms Springs police.

The driver ran off the side of Indian Canyon Drive near the wash between Garnet Avenue and Tramview Road, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, but an update on his condition was not immediately available.

Motorists were advised to avoid Indian Canyon Drive between Garnet Avenue and Tramview Road while the crash was being investigated.

