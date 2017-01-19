One Injured in Palm Springs Car Crash - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

One Injured in Palm Springs Car Crash

PALM SPRINGS, Ca. -

A driver who may have had a medical emergency crashed a vehicle in Palm Springs Thursday and was seriously injured.

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m., according to Palms Springs police.

The driver ran off the side of Indian Canyon Drive near the wash between Garnet Avenue and Tramview Road, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, but an update on his condition was not immediately available.

Motorists were advised to avoid Indian Canyon Drive between Garnet Avenue and Tramview Road while the crash was being investigated.

KMIR News was first to report and first on scene as traffic was snarled coming in and out of town.

