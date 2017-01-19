One Injured in Palm Springs Car Crash

After a gap in the livestream, the driver is seen standing over the body of the dead girl, saying she was sorry and it was the last thing she wanted to happen.
After a gap in the livestream, the driver is seen standing over the body of the dead girl, saying she was sorry and it was the last thing she wanted to happen.
Police say a man was killed and his 9-year-old daughter was critically injured when their car crashed into a power pole during a police chase in Southern California.
Police say a man was killed and his 9-year-old daughter was critically injured when their car crashed into a power pole during a police chase in Southern California.