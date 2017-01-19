Police Arrest Woman Who Allegedly Robbed Carl's Jr. While Armed With a Rifle

A woman who allegedly robbed a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Cathedral City while toting a rifle and a teddy bear was arrested just up the block from the crime scene.

Ruth Isaura Ibarra, 32, of Cathedral City, was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, burglary and commission of a felony while armed, Lt. Julio Luna said.

She was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio, where she was being held in lieu of $150,000 bail, according to jail records.

Ibarra allegedly robbed the Carl's Jr. at 32250 Date Palm Drive on Jan. 18. She walked into the restaurant about 6:40 a.m. while armed with a rifle, took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employees, then fled on foot, Luna alleged.

Officers searched the area but could not find her, he said. No one in the business was injured during the robbery, according to the lieutenant.

Police released photos of Ibarra taken from restaurant surveillance footage and alleged she had a blue bandana covering her face and a white blanket draped over her body, while carrying a bright pink cosmetics bag and a teddy bear in addition to a rifle.

Luna said Ibarra was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m., while in her car in the 68900 block of Ramon Road, just north of the Carl's Jr., near the intersection of Ramon Road and Date Palm Drive.

Luna said evidence allegedly linking her to the armed robbery ``were located in her possession'' at the time of her arrest.