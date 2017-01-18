Pros Aren't The Only Ones Competing At CareerBuilder - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Pros Aren't The Only Ones Competing At CareerBuilder

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Buehler, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Today the CareerBuilder Challenge announced ambassador Phil Mickelson will indeed play in the tournament this week. And while that's great news to boost an impressive players field, the pros aren't the only ones on the courses battling for some money. 

There's 156 PGA Tour players playing at the CareerBuilder Challenge. But they aren't the only ones competing. 

"I met my competitor this morning who's a few votes a head of me right now," says CareerBuilder Challenge volunteer Dotty Metcalf. "I'm hoping to pass him by having people vote for me... Sandy's Mom on TourChallenge.com." 

Metcalf has volunteered for years as a marshal. But this is the first year she's known as "Sammy's Mom" as she's known for the PGA Tour's Volunteer Challenge. 

The concept is simple. Volunteer stump for votes. The volunteer who earns the most online votes, also earns a $10,000 dollar check for their local charity of choice. 

"I'm really excited about being able to support the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission," says Metcalf

But as Metcalf found, few spectators are aware of this playing field. 

"I was explaining this to someone and they said we don't know any thing about that," says Metcalf. "I explained Desert Classic Charities, how it works, what my charity is, and they were like 'Wow, we have no idea'. For 57 years, they had no idea. It's been really exciting to share that with people that this is truly a charity event." 

Mary Beth Hunt, the Volunteer Challenge Chair, says while each volunteer is particularly passionate about their chosen charity, there's a total of 40 that benefit from the CareerBuilder Challenge. 

"We have 40 charities that we're supporting and I know Dotty has her favorite that she supports, but there's 39 others out there," says Hunt. "And anyone can vote for any of the 40 charities..." 

All 40 charities supported by the CareerBuilder Challenge are now, local. You can get more information on those charities and vote for your volunteer of choice by going to www.tourchallenge.com. 
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Indian Wells

    Valley Resident and Oldest Man in America Dies at 111

    Valley Resident and Oldest Man in America Dies at 111

    Monday, July 24 2017 12:39 AM EDT2017-07-24 04:39:36 GMT

    Clarence "Larry" Matthews of Indian Wells, the oldest man in America, has died at the age of 111. 
    His neighbor and friend, Larry Bonafide, says he died peacefully in his sleep Saturday with his family by his side. 

    Clarence "Larry" Matthews of Indian Wells, the oldest man in America, has died at the age of 111. 
    His neighbor and friend, Larry Bonafide, says he died peacefully in his sleep Saturday with his family by his side. 

  • Indio

    Parasitic Worm Found in Indio Couple's Salmon

    Parasitic Worm Found in Indio Couple's Salmon

    Sunday, July 23 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-07-24 02:29:28 GMT

    An Indio couple is reeling after finding an unwelcome guest in their dinner, an apparent parasitic worm. The salmon in question was purchased Saturday at WinCo Foods in Indio. 
     

    An Indio couple is reeling after finding an unwelcome guest in their dinner, an apparent parasitic worm. The salmon in question was purchased Saturday at WinCo Foods in Indio. 
     

  • Immigrant deaths in tractor-trailer highlight danger of heat

    Immigrant deaths in tractor-trailer highlight danger of heat

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:37 AM EDT2017-07-24 10:37:17 GMT
    Experts say the temperature inside a tractor-trailer where eight smuggled immigrants died and many others were left in dire health would have quickly become unbearable in the Texas heat.
    Experts say the temperature inside a tractor-trailer where eight smuggled immigrants died and many others were left in dire health would have quickly become unbearable in the Texas heat.
Powered by Frankly