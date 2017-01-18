Man Takes Child Along for Home Break-In - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Man Takes Child Along for Home Break-In

By Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Desert Hot Springs, CA -

Update: Desert Hot Springs Police Department made an arrest this morning. 

At first nothing seems off with this image: a young man and child walking calmly hand-in-hand up the driveway of a home in Desert Hot Springs. But when they reach the top of the stairs, the older male backs up and kicks the door in. The surveillance footage doesn't have sound. But the homeowner, who doesn't want to be identified, says the original did and what he heard next is haunting.

"When the adult male started to break his way into the front door the young child started screaming at him, 'No, stop, don't do that,'" says the homeowner adding that the suspect didn't stop, instead he goes into his home, "and then my alarm system went off, very loud at that point the child sort of ran down the stairs yelling, screaming, 'Let's go, let's go,' really distressed."

Desert Hot Springs Police say the break-in happened on Monday night at about 10:30 in the neighborhood off of Santa Cruz Road and Calle de Vecinos.

Even for Detective Christopher Saucier, a 15 year veteran of law enforcement, this is a first, "I've seen lots of burglary video, I've never seen it where the child is standing essentially right next to the perpetrator when they force entry into a home." 

Breaking into a home, is a serious crime and while the suspect didn't take anything, Saucier says the damage done to the child is lasting, "It's very disturbing ... the person brought an innocent child to witness a felony ... essentially teaching a child that it's okay and almost encouraging committing such a crime."

But he says it's not too late for the suspect or a parent to do the right thing, "It's my recommendation they come forward and come speak with me before we have to go track them down ... the goal is to prevent any future occurrences and check on the welfare of the child and the family." 

The homeowner says he went public with the video in hopes someone could identify the child and make sure he's okay. 

If you have any information about this case call Desert Hot Springs Police (760) 329-2904.

