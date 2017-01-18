Valley Residents Prepare for Storms

The Coachella Valley is expecting another onslaught of rain to start falling shortly, and of course here in the desert that can mean flooding.

Firefighters and homeowners alike are gearing up for a storm.

A raging river tore through Thousand Palms in September 2014 from flash flooding.

The Ivey family is praying this approaching storm won't be a repeat.

"We get very nervous about it again as usual whenever it rains, so we try to prepare the best we can," said John Ivey.

Two years ago, a wall of mud gouged through the Ivey Ranch Equestrian Center.

"Seven months to get the ranch back to where it was originally, the fence took through that summer," said Ivey.

Meanwhile, Cal Fire is ramping up their staffing for the storm.

Two water rescue teams will be on standby in the valley.

Firefighters say turn around, don't drown.

"Remind everyone to not cross any flooded areas or any flooded roadways, just a few inches of water moving fast enough can be enough to carry you and your automobile away," said Battalion Chief Mike Smith.

Many valley fire stations have stockpiles for sand bags.

"They're welcome to come to these stations with sandbags, you can purchase them locally, we can at some point assist them with filling these sand bags and allow them to return to their homes and make the necessary preparations," said Smith.

The Ivey family is praying they're prepared after months of building.

"We've restored the front yard with this really nice fence to keep the rain from destroying the ranch again," said Ivey.