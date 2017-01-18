Palm Springs Police Seeking Man Who Robbed Woman at Knifepoint - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs Police Seeking Man Who Robbed Woman at Knifepoint

PALM SPRINGS, Ca. -

A woman was robbed at knifepoint Wednesday by a suspect currently at-large after she and a companion stopped on the side of the road to take pictures of the mountains surrounding Palm Springs, according to police.

The robbery happened at 2:55 p.m. at the intersection of Eastgate and Tramview roads, when a couple stopped at the intersection to take snapshots, police said.

A woman who stayed behind in the car was then approached by a man who ``stuck a knife up close to the victim'' and demanded her purse. After she gave up the purse, the suspect then ran from the scene, police said.

The suspect was described as a black male adult, about 18 to 25 years old, and wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has information regarding the robbery was asked to call the Palm Springs Police Department at (760) 327-1441 or Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 to report anonymously.
 

