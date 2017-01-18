Phil Mickelson Confirms He Will Play in CareerBuilder Challenge - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Phil Mickelson Confirms He Will Play in CareerBuilder Challenge

Posted: Updated:
La Quinta, CA -

CareerBuilder Challenge ambassador and PGA pro Phil Mickelson, whose tournament status had been uncertain following hernia surgery, confirmed Wednesday that he will be playing in the annual tournament that starts Thursday in La Quinta.

"I feel good and I want to play,'' Mickelson said. ``I don't know where my game is, but I figure the only way to find out is to play.''

Mickelson will pair off with two-time tournament champ Bill Haas Thursday morning on the Ernie Dunlevie Field at the La Quinta Country Club.

The five-time major winner was initially committed to play, but two sports hernia surgeries, including one in December, left his playing status up in the air right up to the week of the tournament.

Mickelson's publicist, T.R. Reinman, said Mickelson has been hitting balls since Jan. 12 in preparation for a return, and was playing a practice round Wednesday.

Mickelson will also be leading the way as the tournament's new ambassador, taking over for former President Bill Clinton, who stepped down after five years in the role.

The CareerBuilder Challenge will kick off Thursday at three courses throughout La Quinta, with 156 pros playing for a $5.8 million purse, with $1,044,000 going to the tournament's winner.
 

