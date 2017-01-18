Phil Mickelson Confirms He Will Play in CareerBuilder Challenge

An Indio couple is reeling after finding an unwelcome guest in their dinner, an apparent parasitic worm. The salmon in question was purchased Saturday at WinCo Foods in Indio.
An Indio couple is reeling after finding an unwelcome guest in their dinner, an apparent parasitic worm. The salmon in question was purchased Saturday at WinCo Foods in Indio.
Clarence "Larry" Matthews of Indian Wells, the oldest man in America, has died at the age of 111.
His neighbor and friend, Larry Bonafide, says he died peacefully in his sleep Saturday with his family by his side.
Clarence "Larry" Matthews of Indian Wells, the oldest man in America, has died at the age of 111.
His neighbor and friend, Larry Bonafide, says he died peacefully in his sleep Saturday with his family by his side.
iReporters are one of the most important news gathering tools a local newsroom can have. You are in the community, seeing news as it happens. Let us know about what you see. Fill out the iReport form, then watch the KMIR News to see if your story made air.
iReporters are one of the most important news gathering tools a local newsroom can have. You are in the community, seeing news as it happens. Let us know about what you see. Fill out the iReport form, then watch the KMIR News to see if your story made air.