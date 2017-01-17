Multi-Agency Parolee Sweep in Desert Hot Springs Results in 30 Arrests

In the 1950's, the Eagle Mountain iron mine laid the foundation for what would become a desert community known as Eagle Mountain.
In the 1950's, the Eagle Mountain iron mine laid the foundation for what would become a desert community known as Eagle Mountain.
An 8-year-old boy suffered major injuries to his face when he was attacked by a pit bull with a history of violence outside a Home Gardens residence....
An 8-year-old boy suffered major injuries to his face when he was attacked by a pit bull with a history of violence outside a Home Gardens residence....