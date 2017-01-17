Multi-Agency Parolee Sweep in Desert Hot Springs Results in 30 A - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Multi-Agency Parolee Sweep in Desert Hot Springs Results in 30 Arrests

Posted: Updated:
Source: DHSPD Source: DHSPD
Desert Hot Springs, CA -

Thirty parolees were arrested today during a multi-agency sweep throughout the city of Desert Hot Springs for suspects with outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants and/or parole violations.

Dubbed ``Operation Sandstorm,'' the raid involved 160 officers from multiple agencies who canvassed the city from 6:30 a.m. until about 2:30 p.m., according to Desert Hot Springs police Chief Dale Mondary.

Involved agencies included the FBI, the Post Release Accountability & Compliance Team, Border Patrol, ICE, California Highway Patrol, Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Cathedral City Police Department, Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force, Coachella Valley Gang Task Force, Riverside County District Attorney's Office and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Mondary said the agencies had 112 targets in mind when they set out, including one person on a weapons charge and an Arkansas woman accused of ``victimizing members of the local LGBT community.''

A full list of suspects detained in the sweep was not immediately released.
 

