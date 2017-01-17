You Ask. We Investigate. ® Cyclist's Rules of the Road - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Cyclist's Rules of the Road

By Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Palm Desert, CA -

Sometimes people on bicycles don't heed stop signs.

Scott Mckelvey, avid cyclist and manager of Palm Desert Cyclery says that's a dangerous habit, "You don't know what the driver's going to do, you've got to stop," adding there's a simple reason for cyclists do it, "every time you stop it takes more work to get going, so a lot of guys don't want to lose that momentum."

A problem area: Fairway Drive in Palm Desert.

Mckelvey says he knows cyclists know this bike path well, "It's a lot of stop signs through there and that's our main way through the valley but I know most people do ride Fairway and go through those stop signs." 

According to the Centers for Disease Control, in 2013, more than 900 bicyclists were killed and almost 500,000 ended up in the emergency room.

On top of always wearing a helmet, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says bicyclists can reduce their chances of injury and death by:

- DRIVE WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC 
- OBEY STREET SIGNS, SIGNALS, AND ROAD MARKINGS
- ASSUME THE OTHER PERSON DOESN'T SEE YOU
- AVOID LISTENING TO MUSIC OR TEXTING

Being seen is very important, day and night. Mckelvey recommends wearing reflective clothing and a using a bright light in the front and back of your bike at all times.  

And drivers must do their part too by slowing down and leaving three feet of space between their car and cyclists when they pass. Not only is it courteous, it's the law.

