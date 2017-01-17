Coroners Name Driver Killed Following Palm Springs Crash - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Coroners Name Driver Killed Following Palm Springs Crash

PALM SPRINGS, Ca. -

Authorities named a driver who died following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Palm Springs.

Louis O'Donnell, 69, of Palm Springs, was behind the wheel of a sedan that crashed into an SUV at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ramon Road and Farrell Drive. According to police, O'Donnell made a left turn from westbound Ramon Road onto Farrell Drive in front of an SUV that was headed east on Ramon Road.

O'Donnell was found unresponsive in the driver's seat and was in cardiac arrest, police said. He was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m.

The SUV driver, an unidentified woman, was also taken to a hospital and evaluated for chest pain.

The intersection was closed for about six hours while officers investigated the scene. Investigators did not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to contact Traffic Investigator Kevin Lu at (760) 323-8125.

