Coroners Name Driver Killed Following Palm Springs Crash - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Coroners Name Driver Killed Following Palm Springs Crash

Posted: Updated:
PALM SPRINGS, Ca. -

Authorities named a driver who died following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Palm Springs.

Louis O'Donnell, 69, of Palm Springs, was behind the wheel of a sedan that crashed into an SUV at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ramon Road and Farrell Drive. According to police, O'Donnell made a left turn from westbound Ramon Road onto Farrell Drive in front of an SUV that was headed east on Ramon Road.

O'Donnell was found unresponsive in the driver's seat and was in cardiac arrest, police said. He was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m.

The SUV driver, an unidentified woman, was also taken to a hospital and evaluated for chest pain.

The intersection was closed for about six hours while officers investigated the scene. Investigators did not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to contact Traffic Investigator Kevin Lu at (760) 323-8125.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Indian Wells

    Valley Resident and Oldest Man in America Dies at 111

    Valley Resident and Oldest Man in America Dies at 111

    Sunday, July 23 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-07-24 02:34:37 GMT

    Clarence "Larry" Matthews of Indian Wells, the oldest man in America, has died at the age of 111. 
    His neighbor and friend, Larry Bonafide, says he died peacefully in his sleep Saturday with his family by his side. 

    Clarence "Larry" Matthews of Indian Wells, the oldest man in America, has died at the age of 111. 
    His neighbor and friend, Larry Bonafide, says he died peacefully in his sleep Saturday with his family by his side. 

  • Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:18:35 GMT
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...

  • Immigrant deaths in tractor-trailer highlight danger of heat

    Immigrant deaths in tractor-trailer highlight danger of heat

    Sunday, July 23 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-07-24 02:22:32 GMT
    Experts say the temperature inside a tractor-trailer where eight smuggled immigrants died and many others were left in dire health would have quickly become unbearable in the Texas heat.
    Experts say the temperature inside a tractor-trailer where eight smuggled immigrants died and many others were left in dire health would have quickly become unbearable in the Texas heat.
Powered by Frankly