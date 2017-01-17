Person of Interest in Banning Homicide Released from Jail

A man who remains a ``person of interest'' in the shooting death of a 32-year-old man in Banning has been released from jail.

On January 25th, 2017, Ronald Dean Ricks turned himself in after police released his picture as person of interest in the homicide.

Ricks was arrested for a parole violation, but not for the homicide pending further investigation.

Police are not releasing information as to why he was set free from custody because the case remains under investigation.

According to Banning Police, Ricks remains as a "person of interest" in the shooting.

The victim, Michael Gordon of Banning, was gunned down at 11:50 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of Wyte Way and Gilman Street and was pronounced dead about 15 minutes later, according to a coroner's report.

Anyone with information about the case was encouraged to call the Banning Police Department's Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.