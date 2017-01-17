Person of Interest in Banning Homicide Released from Jail - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Person of Interest in Banning Homicide Released from Jail

Posted: Updated:
Ronald Dean Ricks Ronald Dean Ricks
Banning, CA -

A man who remains a ``person of interest'' in the shooting death of a 32-year-old man in Banning has been released from jail.

On January 25th, 2017, Ronald Dean Ricks turned himself in after police released his picture as person of interest in the homicide.

Ricks was arrested for a parole violation, but not for the homicide pending further investigation. 

Police are not releasing information as to why he was set free from custody because the case remains under investigation.

According to Banning Police, Ricks remains as a "person of interest" in the shooting.  

The victim, Michael Gordon of Banning, was gunned down at 11:50 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of Wyte Way and Gilman Street and was pronounced dead about 15 minutes later, according to a coroner's report.

Anyone with information about the case was encouraged to call the Banning Police Department's Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:18:35 GMT
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...

  • Pit Bull Mauls Child Standing Outside Home Gardens Residence, Dog Impounded

    Pit Bull Mauls Child Standing Outside Home Gardens Residence, Dog Impounded

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-07-21 23:09:31 GMT
    Canine attacks child in Home GardensCanine attacks child in Home Gardens

    An 8-year-old boy suffered major injuries to his face when he was attacked by a pit bull with a history of violence outside a Home Gardens residence....

    An 8-year-old boy suffered major injuries to his face when he was attacked by a pit bull with a history of violence outside a Home Gardens residence....

  • Traffic Alert: Closures Scheduled on the 91 Freeway In Riverside this Weekend

    Traffic Alert: Closures Scheduled on the 91 Freeway In Riverside this Weekend

    Friday, September 9 2016 4:30 PM EDT2016-09-09 20:30:19 GMT

    The Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona will be partially shut down Friday and Saturday night to enable crews to work on several sections of the east-west artery as part of an ongoing expansion project.

    The Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona will be partially shut down Friday and Saturday night to enable crews to work on several sections of the east-west artery as part of an ongoing expansion project.

Powered by Frankly