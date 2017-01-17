White House Press Secretary Confirms That Obamas Will Visit Palm Springs on Friday

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest confirmed Tuesday that President Barack Obama and his family will vacation in Palm Springs following Donald Trump's inauguration.

``The First Family is looking forward to flying to Palm Springs, California on Friday,'' Earnest said during his final press briefing before his boss leaves the White House. "The president vowed to take his family to a destination that is warmer than Washington, and Palm Springs fits the bill,'' he said.

Rumors of the Obamas visiting the Coachella Valley surfaced Monday.

It's unclear how long the Obamas will be in the Palm Springs area before returning to the Washington, D.C., area, where they plan to remain while youngest daughter Sasha finishes high school. Her sister, Malia, graduated last year.

But rumors have long circulated that the Coachella Valley could become their ultimate home. Obama has made multiple visits to the area, both on official business as well as golfing with his boyhood friends in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and La Quinta.

