White House Press Secretary Confirms That Obamas Will Visit Palm - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

White House Press Secretary Confirms That Obamas Will Visit Palm Springs on Friday

Posted: Updated:
Coachella Valley Region -

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest confirmed Tuesday that President Barack Obama and his family will vacation in Palm Springs following Donald Trump's inauguration.

``The First Family is looking forward to flying to Palm Springs, California on Friday,'' Earnest said during his final press briefing before his boss leaves the White House. "The president vowed to take his family to a destination that is warmer than Washington, and Palm Springs fits the bill,'' he said.

Rumors of the Obamas visiting the Coachella Valley surfaced Monday.

It's unclear how long the Obamas will be in the Palm Springs area before returning to the Washington, D.C., area, where they plan to remain while youngest daughter Sasha finishes high school. Her sister, Malia, graduated last year.

But rumors have long circulated that the Coachella Valley could become their ultimate home. Obama has made multiple visits to the area, both on official business as well as golfing with his boyhood friends in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and La Quinta.
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:18:35 GMT
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...

  • Pit Bull Mauls Child Standing Outside Home Gardens Residence, Dog Impounded

    Pit Bull Mauls Child Standing Outside Home Gardens Residence, Dog Impounded

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-07-21 23:09:31 GMT
    Canine attacks child in Home GardensCanine attacks child in Home Gardens

    An 8-year-old boy suffered major injuries to his face when he was attacked by a pit bull with a history of violence outside a Home Gardens residence....

    An 8-year-old boy suffered major injuries to his face when he was attacked by a pit bull with a history of violence outside a Home Gardens residence....

  • Eagle Mountain

    Ghost Town: The Eagle Mountain Story

    Ghost Town: The Eagle Mountain Story

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-07-19 00:10:48 GMT

    In the 1950's, the Eagle Mountain iron mine laid the foundation for what would become a desert community known as Eagle Mountain. 

    In the 1950's, the Eagle Mountain iron mine laid the foundation for what would become a desert community known as Eagle Mountain. 

Powered by Frankly