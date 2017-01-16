Palmer Added To Palm Springs Walk Of Stars

While Arnold Palmer's is a popular restaurant in La Quinta, there's another spot where the golf legend's name is etched in stone. The Palm Springs Walk of Stars dedicated some real estate to him Monday.

Dozens attended the ceremony, including executive from the CareerBuilder Challenge and Eisenhower Medical Center.

Eisenhower sponsored the star for the golf legend as Palmer and the former president were long-time friends and perhaps it's an appropriate way to kick off the CareerBuilder Challenge, which begins this week.

Eisenhower Medical Center was the original beneficiary of the local PGA Tour event and Palmer was the first man to win the tournament. He won it 5 times, more than any other golfer and in 1973, he beat out chief-rival and fellow Hall-of-Famer Jack Nicklaus for his final PGA Tour win.

To be cemented in the walk of stars an honoree must have quote "contributed to the charm, worldwide prominence and name recognition of the Greater Palm Springs." And it's fair to say Palmer's done that. While his impact is certainly international and multi-generational, it's deeply felt here in the valley as well.

The famous "Arnold Palmer" drink, half lemonade, half iced-tea, was named here in Coachella Valley Palmer ordered it at a local restaurant, a near-by lady heard the order and said, "I'll have that... the Arnold Palmer..."

And now, thanks to his contributions to the "charm, world wide prominence and name recognition of the Greater Palm Springs," Arnold Palmer has his own star on Palm Canyon.

Raised by a blue collar family in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Palmer famously grew up in a small steel town. But boy, he knew exactly what to do with those irons. His aggressive, unconventional swing, the smile, hitch, the hair, and the winning, all came along at the perfect time.

Just as TV hit American households.

"When Arnold showed up in the early 60's, he was dominating and he was a huge personality," says John Foster, with Desert Classic Charities. "He started something,even before this tournament was well known and so that was critical in the development and without him, you can argue whether television and golf would have taken off."

"I remember one specific thing," says Al Geiberger, long-time PGA Tour pro and Palmer's playing partner. "We were paired together and for two days, I had the privilege of watching all these people coming out at 7 in the morning... I couldn't believe it, they came out to watch Palmer... That's when I realized the effect that he had... They just wanted to look at him... It's hard to put it into words..."

And when Palmer passed, words were also hard to come by. His loyal fans flocked to the restaurant bearing his name in La Quinta and it remains a kind of museum to the man and desert golf history.

Because the two are forever linked. Palmer won the first-ever Palm Springs Desert Classic 58 years ago. He'd win it 5 times, more than anyone else and his final PGA Tour victory was right here at the Bob Hope Classic.

"He was at the peak of his game and played here faithfully every year," says CareerBuilder Challenge CEO Nick Raffaele. "So then you look at the 57 million that the Desert Classic Charities has contributed back to the desert, we never would have been able to do that without icons such as himself "

And now Palmer is etched with other icons in the Palm Springs Walk of Stars.