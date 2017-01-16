Local Congressman Won't Attend Inauguration, Say's Trump Doesn't - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Local Congressman Won't Attend Inauguration, Say's Trump Doesn't Represent Americans

Posted: Updated:
By Andrew Johnston, Creative Services Director
Connect

Local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz will not be attending this Friday's Inauguration.

In an interview with with KMIR's Dan Ball, the Congressman made point that the President-elect did not "represent Americans" and did not "act presidential."

"I respect the office of the Presidency", said Ruiz. "The problem is that Donald Trump doesn't respect the Presidency or the American people."

Ruiz is now one of many politicians who have publicly announced that they were not attending the Inauguration due to their displeasure with the President-Elect.

"A real President doesn't attack the press for asking tough questions. A real President doesn't go after celebrities and everyday Americans because he doesn't agree with them. A real President doesn't use the office of the Presidency to make millions more for himself in his own pocket and his family."

