'Kidnapped' Woman Screams to Attract Sheriff's Sergeant - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

'Kidnapped' Woman Screams to Attract Sheriff's Sergeant

Posted: Updated:
Efrain Garcia Efrain Garcia
Indio, CA -

A woman was rescued from an alleged kidnapper when a sheriff's sergeant on patrol saw her waving and screaming inside an SUV, deputies said.

The sergeant pulled the car over at 7:49 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Monroe Street and Avenue 52, southwest of Indio.

After investigating, the sergeant determined that the woman had suffered minor injuries, deputies said. It was not clear if she was hospitalized.

The driver of the SUV, Efrain Garcia of Coachella, 31, was arrested for suspected domestic violence and kidnapping, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia.

The nature of the victim's relationship to Garcia was not disclosed by authorities, however inmate records indicate the woman may have been the suspect's former companion.

Garcia was arrested and booked into the Indio Jail where he was being held in lieu of $55,000 bail.

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:18:35 GMT
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...

  • 16-year-old from Minnesota ID'd as victim of John Wayne Gacy

    16-year-old from Minnesota ID'd as victim of John Wayne Gacy

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:22:48 GMT
    A Chicago-area sheriff has identified another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy as a 16-year-old boy from Minnesota.
    A Chicago-area sheriff has identified another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy as a 16-year-old boy from Minnesota.

  • Cathedral City High School Wrestling Coach Changing Lives

    Thursday, July 20 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:45:27 GMT
    Cathedral City High School's head wrestling coach is giving lessons in the ring and in the classroom. He's going above and beyond for his students.  For these high school students, the pain of wrestling is worth it. "You get butterflies in your stomach the first couple of times," Brandy Corona said.  Another senior wrestler said wrestling is his number one.  "Nothing else runs through my mind but wrestling," Jesus Lara explained. Their motivatio...
    Cathedral City High School's head wrestling coach is giving lessons in the ring and in the classroom. He's going above and beyond for his students.  For these high school students, the pain of wrestling is worth it. "You get butterflies in your stomach the first couple of times," Brandy Corona said.  Another senior wrestler said wrestling is his number one.  "Nothing else runs through my mind but wrestling," Jesus Lara explained. Their motivatio...
Powered by Frankly