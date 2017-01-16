Police Arrest Suspect Who Allegedly Killed Woman Inside Indio Hotel Room

Police announced the arrest of a Colorado man suspected of shooting a woman whose body was found inside an Indio hotel room.

Aaron Drayer, 21, of Denver, has been charged with murder and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a firearm in connection with the Jan. 15 shooting death of 32-year-old Liliana Arellano-Yanez.

Drayer was arrested the day of the killing by Indio police and San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies, who found him hiding inside the bathroom of a home in San Bernardino, Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall said.

According to Marshall, the arrest was not made public at the time because ``detectives needed to locate and interview several other potential witnesses'' before Drayer's name and photograph could be released.

On the day of the shooting, Indio police received multiple 911 calls around 2:15 a.m. about ``a disturbance and possible shooting'' at the Royal Plaza Inn at 82347 Highway 111.

Arellano-Yanez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drayer, who is being held on $2 million bail, is due in court Thursday for a felony settlement conference.