Police Arrest Suspect Who Allegedly Killed Woman Inside Indio Ho - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Police Arrest Suspect Who Allegedly Killed Woman Inside Indio Hotel Room

Posted: Updated:
Source: Anthony Reyes Source: Anthony Reyes
Aaron Drayer Aaron Drayer
Indio, CA -

Police announced the arrest of a Colorado man suspected of shooting a woman whose body was found inside an Indio hotel room.

Aaron Drayer, 21, of Denver, has been charged with murder and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a firearm in connection with the Jan. 15 shooting death of 32-year-old Liliana Arellano-Yanez.

Drayer was arrested the day of the killing by Indio police and San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies, who found him hiding inside the bathroom of a home in San Bernardino,  Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall said.

According to Marshall, the arrest was not made public at the time because ``detectives needed to locate and interview several other potential witnesses'' before Drayer's name and photograph could be released.

On the day of the shooting, Indio police received multiple 911 calls around 2:15 a.m. about ``a disturbance and possible shooting'' at the Royal Plaza Inn at 82347 Highway 111.

Arellano-Yanez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drayer, who is being held on $2 million bail, is due in court Thursday for a felony settlement conference.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:18:35 GMT
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...

  • 16-year-old from Minnesota ID'd as victim of John Wayne Gacy

    16-year-old from Minnesota ID'd as victim of John Wayne Gacy

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:22:48 GMT
    A Chicago-area sheriff has identified another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy as a 16-year-old boy from Minnesota.
    A Chicago-area sheriff has identified another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy as a 16-year-old boy from Minnesota.

  • California winner of $447M Powerball comes forward

    California winner of $447M Powerball comes forward

    Lottery officials say the holder of the sole winning Powerball ticket worth $447.8 million has come forward.

    Lottery officials say the holder of the sole winning Powerball ticket worth $447.8 million has come forward.

Powered by Frankly