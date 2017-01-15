Paradise Road: Car Culture Celebrated

Palm Springs has become the motherland of all things vintage. Music, architecture, and now, cars.
This weekend thousands of car lovers flocked to the Southern California desert to celebrate a piece of Americana in the 1st Annual "Paradise Road Car Show." The inaugural event was held at the Ace Hotel and Swim Club in South Palm Springs where patrons took a trip down memory lane. Choppers, hot rods and vendors lined the property offering a glimpse into vintage car culture.
Worn out jeans, beat-up boots and greased hair was the dress code for this "who's who" of car events featuring enthusiasts from all over the country. The event touted itself as a "vintage car, motorcycle, and hot-rod show celebrating the classics of the 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s. We are taking it back to the roots, wholehearted - wholesome fun for those who appreciate simpler times and a delicious slice of pie."
For more information: http://www.paradiseroadshow.com/
