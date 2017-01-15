Woman in Custody Following Motor Home Pursuit - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Woman in Custody Following Motor Home Pursuit

Posted: Updated:
By Tyler Harrison, Producer
Connect

53 -year-old, Imelda Sortino, is now in police custody following a motor home pursuit.

It began around 9:00 Saturday morning when CHP officers responded to reports of reckless driver in Cabazon.

The suspect failed to pull over for police and a chase began.

Officers used a spike strip near Dillon Road, which deflated two tires.

The pursuit ended over 86 miles away, just west of Eagle Mountain Road near Desert Center. 

The suspect barricaded herself in the motor home and a standoff with police began. Eastbound lanes of the 10 freeway were shut down.

Officers eventually entered to motor home and arrested Sortino for failure to yield to police.

No one was hit during the incident; alcohol and drugs were not a factor.

All lanes have since reopened. The 2003 Gulf Stream Motor Home has been towed away; many glass windows shattered. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:18:35 GMT
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...

  • 16-year-old from Minnesota ID'd as victim of John Wayne Gacy

    16-year-old from Minnesota ID'd as victim of John Wayne Gacy

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:22:48 GMT
    A Chicago-area sheriff has identified another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy as a 16-year-old boy from Minnesota.
    A Chicago-area sheriff has identified another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy as a 16-year-old boy from Minnesota.

  • Coachella

    Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting Fire to Occupied Coachella Home

    Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting Fire to Occupied Coachella Home

    Friday, July 21 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-07-21 18:46:45 GMT

    Riverside County Sheriff's Department received a report of a possible domestic disturbance within the 5200 block of Calle Techa in Coachella just after 10:00 PM. 

    Riverside County Sheriff's Department received a report of a possible domestic disturbance within the 5200 block of Calle Techa in Coachella just after 10:00 PM. 

Powered by Frankly