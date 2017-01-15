Local Band Returns Home to Screen Documentary Based on Terror At - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Local Band Returns Home to Screen Documentary Based on Terror Attack

By Tyler Harrison, Producer
"Eagles of Death Metal: Dos Amis" premiered Saturday at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The night of festivities was undercut by pain of the past.

130 died during the Paris terror attacks on November 13, 2015; 89 of those killed were at an "Eagles of Death Metal" concert.

"We were just playing and the bad guys starts killing us," said singer, Jesse Hughes.

 The documentary gives a haunting-and detailed-depiction of the horror inside the Bataclan that night from the perspective of the band mates and fans.

Despite the raw emotion and trauma for those left reeling from the attack, survivors find redemption through the power of music.

The friendship of band mates Jesse Hughes and Josh Homme began in the Coachella Valley, a theme central to the documentary.

"He's my best friend," says Hughes.

"We've known each other forever basically," says "Eagles of Death Metal" drummer, Josh Homme

The friends tell KMIR News they were grateful to screen the film at home.

"We're from here, it seems natural to share out story at home first," said Homme.

"So I think this is the perfect way to show what desert people do when faced with adversity," said Hughes.

While the film's director, Colin Hanks, says it was an important part of the healing process. 

"The guys in the band and the relationship that we have, I really wanted to help my friends put an end to a chapter in their lives," said Hanks.

You can watch the documentary February 13th on HBO.

