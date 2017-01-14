CareerBuilder Challenge Field Announced

After winning last year's CareerBuilder Challenge in dramatic fashion, it makes sense that Jason Dufner is back to defend his title against 2014 champ and Ryder Cup hero, Patrick Reed, 2-time tournament winner Bill Haas, 2-time major champ Zach Johnson and more.

It's the 58th edition of the tournament, set to tee off Jan 18-22 in La Quinta.

Recovering from sports hernia surgery, tournament ambassador Phil Mickelson earlier committed to next week’s tournament and is hopeful to play. In addition to being a World Golf Hall of Famer, 42-time PGA TOUR winner and five-time major champion Phil Mickelson, he's also won the CareerBuilder Challenge in 2002 and 2004.

Other major champions in the CareerBuilder Challenge field are Dufner (2013 PGA Championship), 2012 U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, 2009 British Open winner Stewart Cink and Angel Cabrera, the 2007 U.S. Open and 2009 Masters champion.

In addition to American stars, the CareerBuilder Challenge features stars from overseas. Argentina’s Cabrera and Emiliano Grillo (No. 25 in the world), Italy’s Francesco Molinari (No. 33 in the world) and England’s Andrew “Beef” Johnston, who embarks on his first PGA TOUR regular season after soaring to international fame with his hilarious personality and eighth-place finish at the 2016 British Open.

Other prominent internationals include Colombia’s Camilo Villegas, India’s Anirban Lahiri and Spain’s Jon Rahm, the only amateur to make the cut at the 2016 U.S. Open, placed third in his pro debut at the 2016 Quicken Loans National a week later, and begins his first full PGA TOUR season.

“The CareerBuilder Challenge field has come together to feature a very attractive group that is sure to delight our fans,” CareerBuilder Challenge Executive Director and Desert Classic Charities CEO Nick Raffaele said. “We have many accomplished golfers who have won top accolades in the sport, from major champions and past tournament champions to top international golfers and the young guns who have evolved from decorated amateur careers to fierce competitors on the PGA TOUR.”

And just days after his late grandfather, Arnold Palmer, receives a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars, Sam Saunders will make his third consecutive CareerBuilder Challenge appearance and sixth overall. Palmer won the first edition of this tournament in 1960 and his five CareerBuilder Challenge titles are the most all time.

Here's the entire field:

2017 CareerBuilder Challenge Final Field (156 professionals)

And more information on the CareerBuilder Challenge:

One of the precious few Pro-Am events remaining on the PGA TOUR, the CareerBuilder Challenge also features 156 amateurs playing with the pros at all three courses over the first three rounds of the event, Jan. 19-21. On-course activities for spectators begin Jan. 18 with the Bob Hope Legacy Pro-Am at the Stadium Course.

CareerBuilder Challenge tickets and complete tournament information are available at www.CareerBuilderChallenge.com. Daily grounds passes start at just $20, and there are options for weekly passes as well as upgraded VIP experiences. All grounds ticket options are eligible for viewing at all tournament courses.

All active duty, reserve, and military retirees, along with one guest, may attend the CareerBuilder Challenge any day for free. Children 15 and under also receive free admission when accompanied by a paying adult (limit 2 children per adult). Daily parking passes ($10) and weekly parking passes ($30, good Jan. 18-22) are also available at www.CareerBuilderChallenge.com.

Chief among the CareerBuilder Challenge’s new amenities enhancing the fan experience will be a concert featuring popular indie-pop band Fitz and the Tantrums after third-round play ends on Jan. 21. As part of the tournament’s “Golf and Guitars” theme, the concert is open to all fans with a Saturday ticket and will take place adjacent to the driving range between the Stadium and Jack Nicklaus Tournament Courses at PGA WEST.

Additionally, all ticketed patrons will have access to the new Casamigos Club 9 lounge, located between holes 1 and 9 at the Stadium Course and featuring a fresh-dining, lounging and relaxation experience. The Casamigos Club 9 lounge will feature a special art preview of the La Quinta Arts Festival from Friday, Jan. 20- Sunday, Jan. 22. Tickets and commemorative posters for the March festival will be on sale at the Casamigos Club 9 lounge during this time. The CareerBuilder Challenge’s main entrance at the Stadium Course at PGA WEST will open up to food trucks (back to the CareerBuilder Challenge for the third consecutive year by popular demand), free fan activities and tournament exhibitors.

The CareerBuilder Challenge – the Coachella Valley’s longest-running charitable event, organized and operated by Desert Classic Charities – has raised more than $57 million for Eisenhower Medical Center and other local charities since its inception as the Palm Springs Golf Classic in 1960.