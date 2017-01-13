You Ask. We Investigate. ® Coyotes in Neighborhoods - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Coyotes in Neighborhoods

By Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Coachella Valley Region -

People in the valley have seen a lot of coyotes lately.

Emma Baldwin with The Living Desert says there's a couple of reasons for this, "It is the very beginning of their breeding season so, here in the desert coyotes will typically start getting together to breed in January, February ... in addition we've had a lot of different weather lately ... they could be more active with the rain or less active depending on food sources."

While food is the main reason a coyote will hang out and keep coming back to a neighborhood, shelter can keep them there longer. But you and your neighbors can band together to avoid attracting coyotes. 

"If someone is leaving pet food outside ... not having your trash cans secured ... having fruit trees where fruit is falling to the ground and not being cleaned up ... trimming some brush away in your yard this is the time of year that they may be looking for a place to build a den so if you just keep your yard nice and tidy and you're not leaving trash or pet food out you shouldn't have a coyote problem," says Baldwin. 

TIPS TO AVOID ATTRACTING COYOTES:

- DON'T LEAVE PET FOOD OUTSIDE

- SECURE TRASH CANS

- CLEAN UP FRUIT

- CLEAR HEAVY BRUSH

 And she says under no circumstances feed a coyote, they're smart, resourceful and this can be dangerous. 

"Wildlife is able to adapt really well to changing conditions ... there's no need to offer supplemental food to wildlife in fact feeding wildlife almost always creates a human coyote conflict situation," says Baldwin. 

And if you come face to face with a coyote, Baldwin says, "If you do see a coyote up close you just want to make yourself look nice and big ... 
what you should not do is run away from a coyote ... and the key thing to do with that is keep making noise until the coyote leaves. 

AVOID COYOTE CONFLICT:

- DON'T RUN

- MAKE YOURSELF BIG, SPREAD ARMS

- MAKE NOISE, CLAP, SHOUT, BLOW WHISTLE

