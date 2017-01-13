Rainfall in Coachella Valley Leads to Flooding and Closures, Including Indio Bridge Closure

Reports of flooding and road closures throughout the Coachella Valley have surfaced following heavy rainfall, which led officials to keep a new Indio bridge -- set to open Friday closed through the weekend.

The rainfall was expected to continue through tonight, before tapering off Saturday morning, with sunny weather expected into next week, according to a National Weather Service.

Two lanes on the new Jefferson Street bridge in Indio, which has been under construction since 2015, were scheduled to open today, but will be closed until 4 p.m. Monday due to the rain, according to Dennis Green, a consultant for the Riverside County Transportation Commission.

Northbound Indio Boulevard and the westbound Interstate 10 onramp from Indio Boulevard will also remain closed.

Detours include taking Indio Boulevard to Jefferson Street and reconnecting with the freeway at Varner Road in Thousand Palms.

In Cathedral City, rain forced closure of Cathedral Canyon Drive at the Whitewater Wash due to flooding, with motorists advised to instead use alternate routes, such as Date Palm Drive.

In La Quinta, authorities closed Dune Palms Road at the wash between Highway 111 and Blackhawk Way due to flooding.

Though rain and wind are expected through tonight, no applicable weather warnings or advisories were issued by the NWS by 3 p.m.