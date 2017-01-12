Second Business Robbed in La Quinta

A second robbery occurred in La Quinta just after a suspect attempted to rob Swiss Donut.

Our crew on scene located police at a clothing store called Toda Moda.

According to police, the incident happened at 6:40 p.m. in the 79-800 block of Highway 111.

The suspect had his face covered and was wearing dark clothing.

The suspect entered the business, brandished an unknown type of firearm and demanded money.

He was able to leave the location with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. It is unknown if both incidents are linked.