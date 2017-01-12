LQCC Golf Pro Gets Another Shot At PGA Tour

Trying to make it on the PGA Tour is about as unforgiving a profession as you can find. So when golf pros get one chance, they cherish it. And when they get a second shot, well Chris Gilley, the head golf professional at La Quinta Country Club says he knows what to do with it.

It's the second time Gilley won the Club Car Aggregate Series with a -3, 69 at Bear Creek Golf Club and qualified for a second shot at the Farmers Insurance Open.

"The first time I was a little in shock," Gilley tells KMIR Sports. "My caddy set me up on the driving range right between Rickie Fowler and Tiger Woods, so we started off with a bang, we're here to have a good time," He says with a laugh, realizing the ridiculousness of the moment.

"I think I spent more time watching Tiger warm up that hitting balls myself," Gilley says. "Two years ago when I made it, it was my first trip out to the PGA Tour and nerves and anxiety was through the roof obviously."

But now that he and his family and support staff know what to expect, Gilley says this trip to Torrey Pines will be different.

"This year now having the jitters gone and not worrying about hitting my first-ever PGA Tour drive off the tee, I'm looking forward to seeing what I can do with the scores down there."

But while he readies to compete, once again, in the same field as Tiger Woods, Gilley also has to get his home course, La Quinta Country Club, ready to host Tour pros in a week to compete in the CareerBuilder Challenge, making for a unique challenge. But the good news, Gilley says he's not someone who likes to hit balls to practice, saying he "gets bored," but hopes to squeeze in some practice rounds at his home course while taking care of his responsibilities to the CareerBuilder Challenge.



