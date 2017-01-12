LQCC Golf Pro Gets Another Shot At PGA Tour - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

LQCC Golf Pro Gets Another Shot At PGA Tour

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Buehler, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Trying to make it on the PGA Tour is about as unforgiving a profession as you can find. So when golf pros get one chance, they cherish it. And when they get a second shot, well Chris Gilley, the head golf professional at La Quinta Country Club says he knows what to do with it.

It's the second time Gilley won the Club Car Aggregate Series with a -3, 69 at Bear Creek Golf Club and qualified for a second shot at the Farmers Insurance Open. 

"The first time I was a little in shock," Gilley tells KMIR Sports. "My caddy set me up on the driving range right between Rickie Fowler and Tiger Woods, so we started off with a bang, we're here to have a good time," He says with a laugh, realizing the ridiculousness of the moment.

"I think I spent more time watching Tiger warm up that hitting balls myself," Gilley says. "Two years ago when I made it, it was my first trip out to the PGA Tour and nerves and anxiety was through the roof obviously."

But now that he and his family and support staff know what to expect, Gilley says this trip to Torrey Pines will be different.

"This year now having the jitters gone and not worrying about hitting my first-ever PGA Tour drive off the tee, I'm looking forward to seeing what I can do with the scores down there."

But while he readies to compete, once again, in the same field as Tiger Woods, Gilley also has to get his home course, La Quinta Country Club, ready to host Tour pros in a week to compete in the CareerBuilder Challenge, making for a unique challenge. But the good news, Gilley says he's not someone who likes to hit balls to practice, saying he "gets bored," but hopes to squeeze in some practice rounds at his home course while taking care of his responsibilities to the CareerBuilder Challenge. 

    

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Motorcycle Stunt Turns Deadly

    Motorcycle Stunt Turns Deadly

    Monday, July 17 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-07-18 02:06:40 GMT

    Search the hashtag "RuthlessRyders" on social media and you'll find videos that look like something out of a Hollywood movie: groups of motorcyclists going down the freeway at high speeds performing stunts. But it's real life, so real a stunt similar where a man stands on top of his motorcycle was killed on Sunday morning on the 15 Freeway near Corona.

    Search the hashtag "RuthlessRyders" on social media and you'll find videos that look like something out of a Hollywood movie: groups of motorcyclists going down the freeway at high speeds performing stunts. But it's real life, so real a stunt similar where a man stands on top of his motorcycle was killed on Sunday morning on the 15 Freeway near Corona.

  • Palm Desert

    Palm Desert Hotel Patrons Evaluated Following Breathing Issues From Unidentified Vapor

    Palm Desert Hotel Patrons Evaluated Following Breathing Issues From Unidentified Vapor

    Monday, July 17 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-07-18 00:34:20 GMT

    The Marriott Shadow Ridge Pool in Palm Desert has been temporarily closed after an explosion which may have injured 50-100 people. 

    The Marriott Shadow Ridge Pool in Palm Desert has been temporarily closed after an explosion which may have injured 50-100 people. 

  • Former First Daughters Visit Palm Springs Restaurant

    Former First Daughters Visit Palm Springs Restaurant

    Monday, July 17 2017 1:50 AM EDT2017-07-17 05:50:43 GMT

    Former President Barack Obama's daughters visited the valley, and made a stop at a Palm Springs restaurant.

    Former President Barack Obama's daughters visited the valley, and made a stop at a Palm Springs restaurant.

Powered by Frankly