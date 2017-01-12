You Ask. We Investigate. ® Canceling Deceased Relative's Cell Phone Contract

Update: Deborah called to say T-Mobile apologized and said the issue was resolved and would see this on a February statement.

Deborah's uncle died in September. As the person in charge of his estate, she's been settling his affairs. One has proven to be impossible: canceling his T-Mobile cell phone account.

"You were my last resort, I didn't know what else to do at this point ... I'm hoping I can get this thing done," says Deborah, a resident of Palm Desert who did not want to her last name used.

She says she chatted with the cell phone carrier online, called, emailed and even sent them standard mail to resolve the issue, "I explained everything and wrote the entire thing out, I had to do this, I had to this, I did this I did that and still nothing."

T-Mobile asked her to go to a store, there, the nightmare continued.

"It was horrible, I got so upset after a long time waiting and trying to find someone," Deborah says with tears in her eyes, adding she still received a bill in January and can't believe there is not an easier way to cancel his plan, "all they should need is the death certificate and that's it, which I sent to them several times already."

We contacted T-Mobile, after our call they tell us they will help Deborah.

Jamie Court, President of Consumer Watchdog, a non profit consumer advocate group says this is not uncommon, "Cell phone companies often make people go through a lot of hoops in order to cancel coverage for a deceased loved one and it's like reliving the pain over and over and over again."

His advice to consumers: go up the chain of command, ask for a supervisor, and their supervisor if they can't help and try to deal with one person.

Court says cell phone companies should set up bereavement units to make things easier for customers, "Because average customer service agents don't always get that type of problem and if they're not specialized in dealing with it can be frustrating and it can cause a lot of pain for someone who's in mourning."

Deborah hopes her experience helps others, "People need to know because somebody's gotta get this fixed."

T-Mobile declined an interview or to send us a statement.