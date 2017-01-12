Police Looking for Suspect in Attempted Armed Robbery in La Quin - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Police Looking for Suspect in Attempted Armed Robbery in La Quinta

La Quinta, CA -

Police are looking for a suspect involved in an attempted armed robbery that occurred at Swiss Donut in La Quinta.

According to police, the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 78-500 block of Hwy 111.

The male entered the business wearing dark clothing and a ski mask. He then brandished a gun and demanded cash. The suspect was not able to obtain any cash and then left the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Quinta Police at 760-863-8990.

