Agua Caliente Could Construct High Rise Building

In an environmental report released Thursday, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians said their master plan could include a 175 foot building.

"We're very much looking forward to the review process and ultimately in the very near future, city council will have the item on their agenda just so we can understand it and discuss it and go from there," said Palm Springs

The plan calls for the expansion of the Spa Resort Casino by up to 68,000 square feet and the development of 350 rooms within 510,000 square feet of hotel space. The part that is making people's jaw drop is the possibility for a structure that is 175 feet tall.

"keep in mind there was a hotel on that site before and that's on the east side of Indian so it's not going to be in proximity to the mountains like our downtown project which is right there on Palm Canyon," said Ready.

The Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage is 173 feet tall and some are already imagining what that structure would like in downtown Palm Springs.

"I think it could obscure the view and I think it could obscure the view of certain people who live here who are very used to seeing that," said Francine Sohn.

"It'll cut of the view of the mountains. It's going to overpower the lovely low landscape lines of the modern architecture of this whole section of Palm Springs," said David Augsburger.

Some argue the new resort will create jobs and increase tourism which could generate millions of dollars in tax revenue. KMIR News asked the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians for a comment on the construction but they declined.