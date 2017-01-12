Massive Changes For Chargers: New City, New Logo, New Head Coach

It's a day that many San Diegans dreaded. And it's a day that many NFL fans are left shaking their heads. The 56-year history of the Chargers in San Diego officially ended Thursday morning. Owner Dean Spanos announced they're moving to Los Angeles.

When it's completed in 2019, the team will share the stadium that's currently under construction for the Rams. Until then, they'll play at the 30,000 seat Stub Hub Center in Carson, and the good news there, it won't be tough to sell that out and could make for an exceptional fan experience. But along with the move, the team unveiled a new logo. It features white "L-A" lettering on a blue background. Similar color scheme and somewhat similar to the LA Dodgers logo, but adding some lightening bolt action

And new city, new logo, how about a new head coach? Why not? The Chargers are expected to hire Anthony Lynn as their new head coach. He's spent 17 years coaching in the NFL, and most recently helped revamp the Buffalo Bills ailing offense, specifically adding dynamic plays to it's running game. So Melvin Gordon fans, this could be good.

Of course San Diego locals are disappointed and showcased their emotional distress at team headquarters throwing and tearing and lighting team gear on fire. And whether the Chargers succeed in LA will largely depend on their on-the-field product. Unlike the Rams, the Chargers won't receive the bulk of stadium revenue beyond their own advertising and PSLs. The Rams owner will get the bulk of concert revenue and other events enjoying his state-of-the-art stadium and that revenue will be substantial regardless of the Rams' on-field product. Thus, whether the Rams win or lose, owner Stan Kroenke will get paid. The Chargers though, because of the lease arrangement with the Rams will need to rely on stadium sales and advertising sales, something that's heavily contingent on the team's success, to be profitable.

In addition they'll need to pay the $650 million relocation fee over the next 10 years and pay more than $12 million to the city of San Diego in an early lease termination fee.

Reports state Chargers owner Dean Spanos oscillated on this decision and that it was difficult to make.

Here's the letter to Chargers fans posted at www.chargers.com

"After much deliberation, I have made the decision to relocate the Chargers to Los Angeles, beginning with the 2017 NFL season.

San Diego has been our home for 56 years. It will always be part of our identity, and my family and I have nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the support and passion our fans have shared with us over the years.

But today, we turn the page and begin an exciting new era as the Los Angeles Chargers.

LA is a remarkable place, and while we played our first season there in 1960 and have had fans there ever since, our entire organization knows that we have a tremendous amount of work to do. We must earn the respect and support of LA football fans. We must get back to winning. And, we must make a meaningful contribution, not just on the field, but off the field as a leader and champion for the community.

The Chargers are determined to fight for LA and we are excited to get started."

?

Dean A. Spanos

Owner – Chairman of the Board