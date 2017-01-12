Drought Lifted Across 40% of California

The storms sweeping across California are paying off, and in a big way.



The U.S. Drought Monitor shows more than 40 percent of the state is no longer in a drought.

It's a rule that if you're a Coachella Valley Water District customer you can't water Mondays and Thursdays.

"I restrict using water washing my car, using my system here on the lawn, is only used once a day," said Palm Desert resident, Denise Kramer.

Almost exactly two years ago Governor Jerry Brown declared a drought state of emergency.

"Even though we are seeing a wet winter, and seeing changes on the drought monitor, the Governor's executive order is still in effect," said Katie Evans with the Coachella Valley Water District.

That includes rules like you must have a nozzle on your hose if you're washing your car, and you're supposed to ask for water rather than the restaurant offering.

"You are not allowed to water within 48 hours of measurable rainfall, because nature is doing the watering for you, so if it does rain today, please shut off those sprinklers," said Evans.

Some residents say those rules make sense, and should stay.

"I think they should still keep a few, again just to make sure everybody is pretty vigilant as to how precious water is in California," said Kramer.

The rules could be changing soon now that the drought is easing.

The State Water Control Board is holding a meeting for all the water districts January 18th.