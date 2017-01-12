Parolee In DHS Standoff Pleads Not Guilty to Assault, Criminal Threats

A parolee who barricaded himself inside a Desert Hot Springs home when police arrived to investigate a domestic violence report pleaded not guilty Wednesday to making criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and resisting arrest.

Danilo Flores, who also faces firearm-related felonies, appeared before a judge at the Larson Justice Center in Indio and was ordered held without bail pending a Jan. 27 felony settlement conference.

Flores, 34, has prior convictions in Riverside and San Diego counties for robbery, burglary and receiving stolen property, according to court records.

Flores is accused of barricading himself for about two hours inside a home in the 66200 block of Cahuilla Avenue after police responded to a domestic violence call on the afternoon of Dec. 12.

Flores allegedly threatened a woman -- identified as Jane Doe in court documents -- and assaulted her while armed with a machete. Police have not specified whether the woman was injured, and assault charges can be filed against suspects for threatening and not causing injury.

After officers arrived at the home, Flores locked himself inside, prompting police to bring in canine units and block off Cactus Drive from Desert View to Buena Vista avenues.

Following Flores' surrender, police also arrested another man who was inside the home.

Andrew Martinez, 39, was booked on two felony vehicle theft warrants, as well as on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of stolen property and a probation violation, Desert Hot Springs police Sgt. Corinn Lindsey said.

On Tuesday, Martinez pleaded not guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

Multiple weapons, including a stolen firearm, ammunition and stolen property, were found inside the home, according to Lindsey.

Both defendants are being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.