Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Releases EIR on Downtown Palm Springs Master Plan

A report released Thursday by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians found that potential environmental impacts from its planned casino expansion and hotel development plan in downtown Palm Springs will be minimal.

The tribe plans to expand the Spa Resort Casino by up to 68,000 square feet and develop a 350-room hotel to replace the former 229-room Spa Resort Hotel, which closed in 2014.

The Vision Agua Caliente Master Plan also provides for up to 60,000 square feet of meeting space, 50,000 square feet of mixed-use/cultural/retail space, a 40,000-square-foot spa/fitness center and around 650 parking spaces.

The 18-acre plan area is bounded by Tahquitz Canyon Way to the south, Indian Canyon Drive to the west, Amado Road to the north and Calle El Segundo to the east.

Tribe officials say the 402-page environmental impact report prepared by Westlake Village-based Meridian Consultants LLC found that any potentially significant impacts to aesthetics, cultural resources, water resources,construction noise, transportation and traffic, utilities and service systems can be mitigated through measures identified in the report. Less than significant impacts to air quality, land use and planning, population and housing, public services, and operation noise could also be successfully mitigated, the report states.

No significant effects on the environment were identified, according to the tribe.

The draft environmental impact report can be viewed at http://www.aguacaliente.org/content/vision/ .

A public meeting to take comment will be held Feb. 7 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Comments can also be made -- through March 13 -- by email to mpark@aguacaliente-nsn.gov; faxed to (760) 699-6822; or mailed to Margaret E. Park, AICP, Director of Planning and Natural Resources, Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, 5401 Dinah Shore Drive, Palm Springs, CA, 92264.

