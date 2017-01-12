Developing News: Chargers Expected To Announce Move To LA

After 55 years in San Diego, the Chargers are reportedly set to move to Los Angeles. ESPN was first to report that league sources say there will be a staff meeting at 8 am PST Thursday morning and owner Dean Spanos is expected to tell the staff of his plans to move the team to LA.

Also according to the ESPN report, the team has not filed official paper work, but the framework is set.

This comes a year after the Rams were approved by NFL owners to build a new stadium and relocate from St. Louis. When that decision was made, the Chargers were offered the first rights of refusal to follow suit and the Oakland Raiders were offered the option should the Chargers decline.

But a couple key events unfolded over the past year that made this decision, albeit reportedly difficult for Chargers ownership, a forgone conclusion.

In November, the city of San Diego voted against adding a hotel tax that would add a subsidy for a new stadium to be built. The ballot measure needed 67% to pass, it received 43%.

After that news, Chargers owner, Dean Spanos released a statement, "In terms of what comes next for the Chargers, it’s just too early to give you an answer. We are going to diligently explore and weigh our options, and do what is needed to maintain our options, but no decision will be announced until after the football season concludes and no decision will be made in haste."

The team reportedly leased a training facility in Costa Mesa and then finalized the lease-tenant deal with the Rams in December.

The Chargers originally had until January 15th to make the decision to move to LA or continue their quest for a new stadium in San Diego. On Wednesday, NFL owners, meeting in New York to discuss the Oakland Raiders relocation plans to Las Vegas, agreed to give the Chargers until January 17th to make their decision.

But apparently they didn't need the extra time.

But where they will play in 2017 is still up in the air. The Rams lease the Coliseum from USC and that allows for only one NFL franchise. The Rose Bowl is an option, but declined to be in the running back in 2015 when this issue was initially raised. There's also the Stub Hub center, where the LA Galaxy play, but that only seats 27,000.

It's unknown what this move does for the Oakland Raiders. It was largely assumed that if the Raiders option to move to Las Vegas was truly viable, the Chargers wouldn't need to rush the decision to move to Los Angeles. The fact the Chargers made the decision well ahead of the deadline could suggest the Raiders deal in Vegas doesn't hold water and the Chargers were concerned the Raiders would exercise their option to move to LA as soon as the deadline for the Chargers passed.

There's also the issue that the Chargers fired head coach Mike McCoy and are currently looking for a new face of the franchise. Moving to LA and the crush of media should certainly add layers of consideration for whomever the Chargers pick to lead the team.

They confirmed they interviewed 5 viable candidates they've interviewed: Teryl Austin, Detroit's defensive coordinator, Dave Toub, Kansas City special teams coordinator, Matt Patricia, New England's defensive coordinator, Antony Lynn, Buffalo's offensive coordinator and Mike Smith, Tampa Bay's defensive coordinator.

