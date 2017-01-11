You Ask. We Investigate. ® Unmarked Road

If you drive on Miles Ave. in Indio you may have noticed the street has been repaved. That's a good thing. Not so good: the lanes are not marked. We asked the City of Indio why it's taken weeks to mark the lanes.

"A lot of it was coordinating it with our contractor and we had some issues and some challenges getting the re striping plan in place as soon as possible but we have worked it out with them and our public works department," says PJ Gagajena, Principal Management Analyst with the city.

Gagajena says the work will begin on Friday and should be completed by early next week. People who drive this stretch of road from Jefferson to Madison can expect some lane closures as the lanes are marked, "The traffic schedule will occur most likely off peak hours however there may be some work done during the day when the public is on that stretch of road."

Gagajena says it's part of an almost $1 million road improvement plan funded through the general fund but future projects will be funded by the one cent sales tax increase called Measure X passed in November, "We definitely heard our residents loud and clear through many, many surveys that we issued that road maintenance is one of their top priorities and so we're making sure that we use some of those sales tax dollars to expand and improve road and traffic throughout the city."