Email Scam Targets Local High School Football Program

As all parents know, fund raising is a huge part of youth sports. And that goes for high school athletics as well, with many budget cuts, high school athletic departments rely on solid community relations to raise money and provide student athletes with new uniforms, proper equipment and more.

So what happens when fraudulent companies try to capitalize on this? Well, it happened in Palm Springs.

A local business, received a solicitation for an apparent advertising opportunity claiming to be part of a fundraiser for Palm Springs High School football. The business owner, doing his due diligence, reached out the Indians Athletic Department asking the simple question. "Is this company working with you?"

While we're told the athletic department and various school activities may have a multiple fundraisers going at once, Athletic Director Dennis Zink knew immediately this company, CW Promotions (or City Wide Promotions), is not affiliated with Palm Springs High School in any way.

They reached out to KMIR to investigate and we found similar scam alerts from athletic departments across the nation: Texas, Missouri, Georgia and as far away as New York. All with the same company, same email addresses, even the same rate card.

The company representative posing with an affiliation to Palm Springs High is Samantha Woodward and she uses the email address Samantha.Woodward2@aol.com.

It's unclear if any local businesses gave money to CW Promotions as the athletic department was made aware of this scam just yesterday.

For Zink, he says this was the first time he'd seen a scam such as this, but says these kinds of scams harm the schools as well as the businesses defrauded.

"They're trying to take advantage of the community support that high schools receive because the youth we deal with," Zink tells KMIR Sports. "I potentially see this as a huge hindrance to our efforts to have positive relationships with our community. If, legitimately, we're going around fund raising and local businesses have been taken by these kinds of scams, its going to limit the high school ability to support positive programs for the kids..."

KMIR left multiple messages with CW Promotions, they did not respond.

And for anyone who'd like to donate to local high school programs, Zink recommends making a quick phone call or sending an email to school representatives to confirm fund raising efforts.