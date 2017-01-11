Woman Reports Kidnapping; Police Now Say it Never Happened

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department put out then quickly withdrew a call for public help Wednesday in a La Quinta kidnapping case, saying investigators had since determined that no abduction occurred.

The department initially reported that an unidentified man grabbed a woman at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday from a bus stop at Highway 111 and Adams Street, forced her into his car and drove her about a half-mile before she was able to free herself and escape.

A few hours after a vehicle description and illustration of the suspect was released, a sheriff's spokesman said the investigation was ongoing, but no kidnapping occurred and the woman was never forced into a car.

While deputies did not disclose what led them to conclude the kidnapping didn't happen, Deputy Armando Munoz said detectives were continuing to speak with the woman to determine what, if anything, occurred.