Palm Springs Vacation Rental Subcommittee to Discuss Proposed Ballot Measure

The Palm Springs City Council Subcommittee on vacation rentals is scheduled to announce its plans today for a proposed ballot measure that would be drafted in direct opposition to a petition drive seeking to repeal the city's recently established vacation rental ordinance.

The proposed measure, described as a ``safety initiative,'' would require short-term vacation rentals to comply with the same health, safety, building and insurance requirements that small motels and hotels are required to follow.

The subcommittee will ask the City Council to approve placement of the measure on a future ballot should local vacation rental owners' petition successfully repeal the city's new vacation rental ordinance.

Scheduled to speak at an 11 a.m. news conference at City Hall are city councilmembers Geoff Kors and J.R. Roberts, who make up the vacation rentals subcommittee, Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes, and Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder.

The petition, organized by Citizens For A Better Palm Springs, has already received more than 2,000 signatures from Palm Springs residents and business owners, according to the organization. The group needs about 2,600 signatures by Friday to get the initiative placed before Palm Springs voters.

The group seeks to repeal the ordinance approved by the city council in November, which placed a number of new restrictions on Palm Springs' burgeoning short-term rental industry, including limiting owners to renting out their homes 32 times per year and reducing how many rental properties a property owner can have within the city.

The ordinance also created a Vacation Rental Enforcement Department, intended to issue citations and handle complaints on a 24/7 basis. It followed another ordinance approved by the city council in October forbidding the conversion of apartments into short-term rentals.

According to Citizens For A Better Palm Springs, the recent ordinance infringes on the rights of Palm Springs homeowners and threatens the city's economic stability.


